What Would It Take For The Senate Healthcare Bill To Become Law?

GOP Senators pretty much ignored the bill that passed in the House in early May and started from scratch. (Or at least that's what they said they would do; the Senate bill is extremely similar to the House version.) Tuesday, less than a week after the Senate's Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA) was made public, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would postpone voting on the bill until after the July 4 recess, even though he originally planned to vote on the legislation by the end of this week.