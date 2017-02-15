Karlie for Vogue US - March 2017 pic.twitter.com/Pbo9rssT8p— bestkkpics (@bestkkpics) February 14, 2017
and here i thought calling 'waterfalls' a beyonce song was going to be karlie's biggest gaffe of the month https://t.co/vQBppVxqyO pic.twitter.com/vWTzidmC3E— Anna Silman (@annaesilman) February 14, 2017
Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton turn to Karlie Kloss. "Your turn, girl."— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2017
Karlie on phone: "Hello, Vogue? Make me Asian." pic.twitter.com/zgUWIB022Q
Literally how is this still happening. https://t.co/7RR419ld4w— Connie Wang (@conniewang) February 14, 2017
was scarlett johansson the art director for this photo shoot? https://t.co/gQWtW3Ppqz— E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) February 14, 2017
Were all the Asian people busy? https://t.co/07MRWV8ywj— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 14, 2017
Looks like that Condé Nast diversity panel really did some good ? (ed note: karlie kloss as a geisha in vogue diversity issue) pic.twitter.com/aH8KGrlEH7— lindsay peoples (@lrpeoples) February 14, 2017
yuck at this orientalist fetishism and straight up appropriation. shame on @karliekloss. https://t.co/d3325yqrRh— ¯_?_/¯ (@SarahSahim) February 14, 2017