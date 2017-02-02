Karlie Kloss Looks Almost Identical To This One Classic Movie Character

Remember Chrissy Teigen’s throwback curls? They were so bouncy, so big, that we had a brief scare stars were on a mission to bring back the perm. Thankfully, it wasn't permanent — but the look isn't slowing down, either. Karlie Kloss is the next celebrity getting the curly treatment, and it looks eerily familiar.
The first thing that popped up in our heads: Sandra Dee from Grease. The 24-year-old model posted the near-spitting image to Instagram, where you can see her donning a white robe, Jackie O sunglasses, and some majorly voluminous curls. No word on what Kloss is doing strolling down the beach looking this glam, but we could’ve easily mistaken it for the set of the iconic movie. Kloss has been a regular face onVogue Australia’s Instagram these last few days, so we have to wonder if the look was for the Aussie cover, which feels fitting. After all, that is where Sandy is from. Here's hoping we find out soon enough.
