Is The Perm Making A Comeback?



We asked Santy to explain the Olaplex perm process to us, too. To begin, you should know that the inherent problem with perms is you have to break down bonds in the hair in order to create permanent waves. Dyeing hair also requires a breakdown of bonds. This double process results in seriously fried, dried, and broken hair. Naturally, this freaks stylists out and is one reason why perms haven’t been as commonly performed.



“[Olaplex] goes in and it literally reconnects broken bonds in the hair,” explains Santy. “For hair like Julianne’s, which is chemically lightened, I create a custom mix of proteins mixed with equal parts Olaplex and apply it throughout wet hair before perming.” Then, he lets the hair dry underneath a dryer, which essentially “bakes” the mixture into the hair strands. Santy also uses Olaplex in the perm lotion and applies it directly on top of the neutralizer. “If it wasn't for the Olaplex, Julianne’s hair would be melted,” he tells us.



According to Santy, “This is actually something that any hairstylist can do, permitting he or she is conscientious and pays attention to what they’re doing.” It’s a nuanced process, but the takeaway is that you can have this done to your own hair without having to fly someone across the country. Stylists should be versed in perming, just make sure he or she knows the Olaplex, as well (any good salon should have someone on staff who understands it). Then, you’re good to go.



The Upkeep

As you can see from Hough’s hair, the Olaplex beach-waves perm results in very natural looking, loose waves. Depending on the size and placement of the rods your hairstylist uses, your perm may come out a little differently, but will have a similar look and feel. As for longevity, you can expect the perm to last about two to three months if it’s done well.



“A few ways to prolong longevity would be to keep intense heat off the hair, allow hair to naturally dry whenever possible and use Olaplex No. 3 once a week to maintain that great hair condition,” says Capri. She also advises people to not not touch the hair when the beachy waves are drying — fingering it too much will produce a frizzy halo on any type of hair. “Once the hair is dry, lightly apply a good curl cream and/or a hair texturizer to define the waves,” says Capri.