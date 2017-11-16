Skip navigation!
Wendy Rose Gould
Pore Strips Are Fun — But Are They Harming Your Skin?
Nov 16, 2017
13 Fair-Trade Beauty Buys From Around The Globe
Jul 6, 2016
The Best Mascara For Your Lash Type
Jun 23, 2016
Is The Perm Making A Comeback?
The word “perm” conjures up terrifying visuals from the ‘80s of triangular hair and poodle-esque tendrils in a constant state of frizz. Despite
How To Care For Your Hair Based On Your Period Cycle
You can tolerate or despise them, but menstrual cycles are a fact of life many of us have to deal with, either way. And while it's easy to think of PMS
5 Instant-Gratification Beauty Treatments
Fast food, fast fashion, fast…beauty? Yep. We’re 16 years into the 21st century, kids, and many would argue that we’re living in the golden age of
Beauty Rituals To Help Nix The Winter Blues
The days are finally getting longer, yes, but with Old Man Winter indefinitely tap-tapping on your windowpane, it’s hard not to develop a case —
Your Skin-Care Routine Based On Your Period Cycle
You're probably all too familiar with the blitzkrieg of blemishes that show up on your jaw line just before your period. This splotchy smattering is
Are Gold- & Gemstone-Infused Products Total BS?
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, the old song says. This may have been because diamonds are sparkly and pretty to look at (and there's probably some
A Case For Tossing Out Your Makeup Brushes
Occam's razor says the simplest solution is the correct one — but does this rule work in the beauty world? With many of the industry's top makeup
Hair Tools 101: What You Need, Why You Need It
You’re in the hot-tool aisle, virtual or otherwise, staring down barrel after barrel of hair dryers and rows of flat irons that promise to make your
Why I Left The Native American Reservation Where I Grew Up
School A photo posted by denesha rodriquez (@diiamond_dee) on Sep 29, 2015 at 7:11am PDT In our series A Class Of Their Own, Refinery29 is following
Everything You Need To Know About Beauty On Reddit
You may have heard of that website called Reddit. It’s most commonly known for being a multifarious wonderland of nerdy memes, intense political
16 Surprising Beauty Buys You Can Find On Etsy
When you think about Etsy, an enticing world of handcrafted baubles, vintage apparel, and quirky knick-knacks comes to mind. But, one category you may
