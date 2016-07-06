In the beauty world, there's an undeniable (and long overdue) movement toward vegan and cruelty-free products that protect our fuzzy friends. And, recently, we're also seeing massive strides in protecting those who produce goods as well — through the implementation of fair trade practices.
"Fair Trade is a trading partnership, based on dialogue, transparency, and respect, that seeks greater equity in international trade," explains Michele Loeper, marketing manager of Ten Thousand Villages, a nonprofit organization that sells exclusively fair trade merchandise. [Fair trade] contributes to sustainable development by offering better trading conditions to, and securing the rights of, marginalized producers and workers."
In other words, when you make the conscious decision to buy fair trade, you're supporting people around the world and campaigning for change. "It shows how a successful business can also put people first and is a tangible contribution to the fight against poverty, climate change, and economic crisis," adds Loeper. Interested? Ahead, find 13 fair-trade beauty products we're loving right now.
