When it comes to effective products, the truth is it’s the other ingredients in gem- or gold-infused elixirs that are really doing the magic. “Many skin-care products with gemstone ingredients are teamed up with proven anti-aging actives, and these could be the reason you’re seeing results,” says Joel Schlessinger , MD, dermatological surgeon and frequent contributor at RealSelf.com. “Until there is more conclusive evidence that gemstones lead to youthful skin, it’s best not to rely on these ingredients alone.”Dr. Schlessinger adds that “the best anti-aging ingredients are the ones backed by clinical studies and proven results. Peptides and growth factors, for example, have proven again and again to diminish wrinkles and other signs of aging.” He says that while trendy ingredients like gems can be tempting (and ultimately harmless), you shouldn’t rely on untested ingredients to transform your skin. Your best bet is to look for ingredients that are supported by research and results.You probably already gathered as much, but to recap: There’s no verifiable, stone-cold evidence that proves these ingredients effective — especially where long-term effects are concerned. If you like the temporary glow they provide, though (and you don’t mind the price tag), use them all you want. Jennifer Reichel , MD, a Seattle-based dermatologic surgeon, agrees. “Less glamorous products and ingredients are technically better for you,” she says, noting again that proven ingredients are your safest investment. However, “If you like them and the product feels good to use on your skin, and if it adds moisture from other ingredients included, I say go ahead.”