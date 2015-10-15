You’re in the hot-tool aisle, virtual or otherwise, staring down barrel after barrel of hair dryers and rows of flat irons that promise to make your hair the shiniest in the land. As you assume the shrugging emoticon position and roll your eyes, you ask yourself, How many tools do I really need in my arsenal? and Is expensive always better? and Seriously, what is an ionic generator? Choosing "The One" can be daunting. But we're here to help.



You Only Need 3

When you're overwhelmed by anything in life, the first step is to simplify. According to Devin Toth, a hairstylist at Salon SCK in New York City, the three primary tools you need in your collection are a curling iron, a blowdryer, and a flat iron.



Consider this trio the equivalent of red, black, and nude heels (or flats). Each will claim maximum rotation in your daily life and help you complete virtually any look. Extra tools — such as crimpers, curlers, other contraptions that could double as torture devices, and travel versions of all of the above — are simply not necessary. But if you are tempted to invest in another tool, be sure you'll find time to use it at least once or twice a month.



