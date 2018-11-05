Skip navigation!
Best Flat Irons
Beauty
New Hot Tool At The Drugstore
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Lucy Hale's Hairstylist Just Launched Hot Tools At Target — For Under $100
Samantha Sasso
Nov 5, 2018
Hair
7 Innovative New Hot Tools Just Dropped At Ulta Beauty
Megan Decker
Oct 16, 2018
Beauty
Weekend Plans? Take These 6 Tiny Hot Tools With You
Samantha Sasso
May 26, 2018
Beauty
How To Abandon Your Flat Iron For Good
Are you tired of attacking your hair with heat, chemicals, and products? Do you spend hours on Pinterest admiring women with big, natural curls? They seem
by
Roxie Jane Hunt
Beauty
This Throwback Photo Will Make You Thankful For Your Flat Iron
Pin-straight hair was practically a middle school staple. Back then, there was this unspoken pressure to figure out how the hell to use a flat iron and
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Give Your Flat Iron A Break With This Braided Bun
When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer
by
Khalea Underwood
Hair
Hairstylists Are Flipping Out Over This Wave Technique
This story was originally published January 19, 2016. Last week, thousands of hairstylists gathered in Miami for Front Row — an epic hair conference
by
Cat Quinn
Hair
The Hot Tools That Hair Pros
Actually
Use
Hot tools are notoriously difficult to shop for. Unlike lipstick you can swatch or hairspray you can spritz, you can't exactly fire up a blowdryer and dry
by
Maria Del Russo
Food & Drinks
Is This The Coolest Possible Way To Make Popcorn?
Imagine you're a little hungry, in need of a light snack. All you have is a container of popcorn kernels, and your flat iron. You'll be fine! Because
by
Molly Horan
Hair
This Is Going To Change The Way You Use Your Flat Iron
What if we told you that the most versatile hairstyling tool EVER was already sitting on your bathroom shelf? The humble flat iron — which you might
by
Cat Quinn
US
Hair Tools 101: What You Need, Why You Need It
You’re in the hot-tool aisle, virtual or otherwise, staring down barrel after barrel of hair dryers and rows of flat irons that promise to make your
by
Wendy Rose Gould
Hair
Finally: A Flat Iron That Works — & Won't Fry Your Hair
When ghd (fun fact: that stands for "good hair day") launched its Eclipse flat iron in the United States, I was hooked. I didn't think it could get any
by
Cat Quinn
Health
The Flat-Iron Trick You Didn't Know You Needed
Finally: a use for hair straighteners that isn't straightening hair. Thanks to a tip on this Reddit thread, you can learn to use a hair
by
Corinne Caputo
Hair
How To Create 3 Different Curls Using A Flat Iron
Here's a secret: Marketers want you to think that hair and beauty products have only one purpose. But, we know that lipstick can double as blush, mascara
by
Jada Wong
Hair
4 Things You Didn't Know You Could Do With A Flat Iron
When it comes to hot tools, the names pretty much give away what they're meant to do. In the case of flat irons, the end goal is typically straight, silky
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
1 Flat Iron, 5 Amazing Looks
There's a heat-styling tool for every curl pattern we could dream up. However, lucky for those of us with storage space as limited as our budgets, we
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
5 Ways To Use Your Flat Iron — & They Don't All Involve Hair
Your trusty straightening iron can be used for so much more than simply getting pin-straight strands. In fact, it's so versatile that I recommend ditching
by
GLAMSQUAD
Hair
Could You Dye Your Hair With A Flat Iron?
We rely on our flat irons for silky-straight strands and beachy waves. But, these go-to tools may soon be doing more than styling our hair — they
by
Maria Del Russo
Hair
Is Your Flat Iron Ruining Your Hair?
We're not ones to live our lives (or form our beauty routines) on the basis of fear. But, we have to admit a recent Huffington Post article on the
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
This Vibrating (!) Flat Iron Will Forever Change How You Straight...
When a flat iron does its thing — and does it right — the results are nothing short of miraculous. Yet, as much as we favor the final product
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
Is This Hair-Conditioning Flat Iron Too Good To Be True?
If our flat iron has taught us one thing, and it's that life is all about give and take. Sure, you can heat style your way to smooth, straight
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Prepare To Never Look At Your Flat Iron The Same Way Again
We're not ashamed to say that our hair is pretty darn important to us. But, there's one thing we're not willing to compromise on, even if it means
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
The Best-Ever Flat Iron Search: It's On!
The difference between a stellar or so-so flat iron can be life-changing — for your hair, at least. A high-quality iron (which needn't break the bank,
by
Tara Rasmus
Hair
Yes, You CAN Curl Your Hair With A Flat Iron — Here's How
We’re all about beauty tools that go above and beyond the call of duty. After all, who doesn't love a tool that can multitask? Case in point: our
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Our Go-To Flat Irons For A Sleek, Frizz-Free Mane
We’re huge fans of embracing our kinks and curls, especially when the weather lends us no other choice (hi, frizz). But, now that summer — and the
by
Lauren Caruso
Hair
Flat Irons: You're Using Them Wrong, But We Can Help
Chances are, you've had a flat iron for as long as you've been styling your hair. But, this ubiquitous beauty tool, while a common part of many women's
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Will This New Flatiron Give Our Pixie Extra Polish?
We love our trusty flat iron when we need to make sure our locks behave. The only downside? Flat irons can be damaging, which — ironically — can leave
by
Christopher Micha...
