Hairstylists Are Flipping Out Over This Wave Technique

This story was originally published January 19, 2016.
Last week, thousands of hairstylists gathered in Miami for Front Row — an epic hair conference hosted by Luxury Brand Partners. Pros like James Pecis, Howard McLaren, Garren, and others hosted screenings, shows, and hands-on trainings. But there was one tutorial that garnered an audible gasp from the audience: Oribe Hair Care education ambassador Nicci Welsh's S waves, or "Scandi waves" as she likes to call them. (The Denmark-based hairstylist breaks down exactly how to get them in the video below.)
While we're no strangers to using a flat iron for waves, crimps, and more, her exact technique was somewhat new to us (and to many of the hairstylists in attendance). "I don't know if it's been done before — it must have — but the reaction from 90% of the people I show it to is: 'I've never seen that,'" Welsh told us backstage. "I made it up because in Denmark we want this minimalistic beach look."
Instead of using the flat iron in an up-and-down motion, Welsh's version involves pushing a 1- to 2-inch section of hair into an "S" shape, tapping it with a 1-inch flat iron to set it, and alternating directions all the way down the hair shaft. "The up-and-down technique gives you volume, but I wanted it flat," she explains. Another bonus? This technique allows for much more control of where — and how big — your waves end up.
After running back to our hotel room and trying it, we were hooked. Not only is it faster, but it results in the cool L.A.-style (err, Scandinavia-style) waves we've been coveting. Stay tuned for more exciting hair news from Front Row, coming soon.
