Hairstylists Are Flipping Out Over This Wave Technique

This story was originally published January 19, 2016.Last week, thousands of hairstylists gathered in Miami for Front Row — an epic hair conference hosted by Luxury Brand Partners. Pros like James Pecis, Howard McLaren, Garren, and others hosted screenings, shows, and hands-on trainings. But there was one tutorial that garnered an audible gasp from the audience: Oribe Hair Care education ambassador Nicci Welsh 's S waves, or "Scandi waves" as she likes to call them. (The Denmark-based hairstylist breaks down exactly how to get them in the video below.)While we're no strangers to using a flat iron for waves, crimps, and more, her exact technique was somewhat new to us (and to many of the hairstylists in attendance). "I don't know if it's been done before — it must have — but the reaction from 90% of the people I show it to is: 'I've never seen that,'" Welsh told us backstage. "I made it up because in Denmark we want this minimalistic beach look."