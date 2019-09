Pin-straight hair was practically a middle school staple. Back then, there was this unspoken pressure to figure out how the hell to use a flat iron and find the drugstore products that tamed frizz. Luckily, that phase has passed, and more and more women are embracing their natural textures — saving a lot of time and stress in the process. But that’s not to say we don’t feel inspired by Selena Gomez's smooth blowout or Joan Smalls' sleek, sexy style every once in a while. Just know that copping the look wasn't always so easy.