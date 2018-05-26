Traveling anywhere that doesn't warrant a checked bag means ditching your full-size beauty products for teeny-tiny samples that last approximately two uses. These downsized options do come in handy when vacation creeps up on you before you've had a chance to decant your shampoo, but what do you do about the other beauty necessities on your checklist that aren't so easily shrunk?
Those sample sizes will serve you just fine through a long weekend, but packing your flat iron and blowdryer that weigh roughly the same as a newborn baby is a different story entirely. This is the time to invest in mini TSA-friendly hot tools that are small enough to take with you wherever you go. Sure, heat-free styles are plan A, but we need a plan B — and our best bets are these pint-sized hot tools, ahead.