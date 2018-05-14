The Best Hairstyles At Cannes Don't Require Any Hot Tools

Most people already have a bucket list for summer they're ready to dive into before Memorial Day hits. Some might dream big, like crashing a pool party at Soho House, or waking up early every morning to snag a mat at outdoor yoga. Others might be looking for something that doesn't require waking up early or getting banned from an exclusive establishment, like washing their hair less or ditching hot tools for good.
With humidity levels at an all time high and your apartment desolate of central air, there's no better time than the summer to go no-heat with your styling routine. That means no flat irons or curling wands, and definitely no blowdryers. Time to get creative, practice your updos, and invest in some trusty oils to get the kind of chic, heat-free styles spotted recently at the Cannes Film Festival.
Ahead, check out all the best summer hair looks from the most glamorous red carpet of them all.