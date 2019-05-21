These Are The Best Outdoor Yoga Classes In New York City

When the weather finally gets nice in New York City, it's like New Yorkers get released from a cage. After being sequestered to our apartments all winter, we want to do everything outside, including work out. And while stepping out into the fast-paced city for a run can be invigorating, sometimes you just want to relax and unwind in nature, or stare peacefully at a skyline.
New York City parks are some of the best in the country, and there are lots of outdoor yoga classes offered all over the city, all summer long. The key is knowing when and where they're happening, so you don't stumble upon a group of yogis when they're already in Savasana.
Ahead, you'll find a guide to the best outdoor yoga classes to try this summer. Can't you just see your sunset yoga Instagram already?