10 Running Routes In NYC That Are Pretty & Don't Smell

Running outside in New York City can be glorious, or it can be the worst. Often you end up dodging people on the sidewalk, getting stuck at traffic lights, or gagging from the smell of trash. Or, you set out to go on a run and then change your mind because you got distracted by a cool new store or more interesting activity on the way.
That said, there are so many gorgeous places to run in New York City that will make you feel like you're in actual nature — not stuck in a garbage city.
Ahead, you'll find the prettiest running routes that the city has to offer. Whether you're a dedicated to the Central Park running loop or have never run outside, there's a new path that's ready to be discovered. And if you decide that you hate running outside, there are always treadmill classes that you can check out, too.