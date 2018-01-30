One underrated perk of trying new boutique fitness classes is having the opportunity to learn about a new sport. Think about it: You probably didn't realize you loved biking for exercise until you took an indoor cycling class. Or maybe you never knew how to approach an erg until you finally tried a rowing class. Luckily, in New York City, there's pretty much a workout class for every sport, including running.
If you've been apprehensive about running, a class can be less intimidating than trying to jump in with a herd of runners on the street. There are a handful of trendy running classes in NYC, some of which take place on indoor treadmills, and others that are guided group runs on the street or in the park with a running coach. And whether you're training for the New York City Marathon or just want to be able to run around the Central Park loop, there's a class that suits your level and goal.
Ahead are the best running classes in the city, and what each one has to offer. Who knows? These classes might become your next boutique workout obsession, or they might be a gateway to your new favorite sport.