When we were kids, spring was a time to get active. The tiny parkas were shed as we somersaulted down hills and chased each other around the playground. But as adults, most of us spend all day inside our offices when the weather finally goes from drab to dazzling. At this time of year, the idea of going to your stuffy indoor gym is unbearable. You just want to be outside soaking up the sun and basking in the glory of the magnolia trees.
Luckily, there are plenty of workouts you can do in the great outdoors. Obviously, you’ll have to leave the Smith machine at the gym, but that doesn’t mean your thighs won’t be burning by the time you’re done.
Justin Norris, co-founder of LIT Method, an L.A.-based fitness studio focusing on low impact, high intensity workouts, says it’s best to stick to a bodyweight workout if you’re doing your sweat session outside.
“It can be inconvenient to bring along weights or work out equipment to the park, beach, or even your own backyard,” Norris says. “So we often incorporate an outdoor bodyweight-only workout.”
Spring has officially sprung, and now it’s time to stretch, squat, and side plank in the great outdoors until the bitter reminiscence of winter is gone. Here’s how.