7 Running Jackets That Can Survive Spring Showers

What's a way to make running a little bit more challenging? Just add water. While some people enjoy the cooling mist of rain during a run, other people head for the treadmill at the slightest hint of moisture in the air. But if Des Linden could win the Boston Marathon last year in absolutely torrential rain, you can survive a rainy run. You just need the right gear, which includes a running rain jacket.
Obviously, a trench coat or sticky plastic shell is not ideal for jogging. Something that's breathable, while also water-repellent and sweat-wicking is what you're after. And if the jacket has a pocket that can keep your valuables from getting soaked, that's great, too.
In truth, "running" rain jackets are good for any type of wet activity, like running through a mist at a theme park, or chasing your dog at the park on a rainy day. Whatever your idea of "running in the rain" entails, these are the jackets you need for wet-weather workouts.
