Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Raincoats
Workout Clothes
What To Wear If You Like Running In The Rain
by
Cory Stieg
More from Raincoats
Fashion
Everlane Just Launched Their First Ever Rain Boots & All We Can Say Is Yes
Eliza Huber
Feb 4, 2019
Fashion
It's Time To Start Thinking About Coats
Laura Hinson
Oct 10, 2018
Fashion
Who Knew Raincoats Could Be This Cool?
Eliza Huber
Oct 5, 2018
Fashion
The Raincoat Trend That Won't Hide Your OOTD
Too often our days are totally ruined by a quick check of the weather app that reveals a rain forecast. Aside from the fact that we are then forced to
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
8 Things To Buy From Target For A Rainy Day
Most of us have been guilty of dashing into a CVS in the middle of a downpour only to overpay for a mediocre umbrella. While there are plenty of things
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
And Just Like That, Raincoats Are Runway-Approved
Every time February and September roll around, we quickly revert back to being kids in a candy store. From the shows to the streets, the sheer number of
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
15 Wet-Weather Buys To Keep You Dry This Fall
Stare out the window all you want, but no matter how hard you try to manifest better weather so you can whip out your suede sandals, you can't just will
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Will Your Raincoat
Really
Keep You Dry?
When it's raining and pouring (and the old man is snoring), that’s as good a sign as any you should go back to bed, right? Sadly, no. The fact of the
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
12 Raincoats That Will Brighten Your Day
Whether you call it a slicker, anorak, or even a mac, a great raincoat doesn't just keep you dry — it's the silver lining to a crummy-weather day (aside
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Hunter For Target Is Here — & You're Going To Want Everything
It’s been a while since we heard anything from Target. Since announcing its four new fashion-y brands, and the launch of Universal Thread earlier this
by
Channing Hargrove
Trends
Vetements Created A Knockoff Of A Knockoff Of Its Own Jacket
It can be hard to keep up with trends: The tides shift so quickly in fashion; it's easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of new arrivals, final sales,
by
Ana Colon
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez Is Slaying It. Even In A Yellow Raincoat
After Selena Gomez left her Wizards of Waverly Place persona in the Disney dust at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015, we've reached a conclusion
by
Landon Peoples
Designers
A Very Meta, $59 Way To Get Your Vetements Fix
Vetements, in all of its fancified streetwear glory, kind of captures the zeitgeist of the fall 2016 shows. The line is helmed by Demna Gvasalia, whose
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
The Best Rainy-Day Outfits For Your City's Definition Of A Downpour
You wake up, roll over, grab your phone, and check the forecast. That little rain cloud pops up hour after hour and the humidity is through the roof —
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
The Perfect Spring Clothes For Where YOU Live
We’re finally starting to shed our layers in NYC, opting for just one jacket rather than four. As for our friends on the west coast? Well,
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
23 Slick Coats To Keep You Dry — The Stylish Way
We have to admit, we’re starting to get a little worried about where our yearly downpours have been hiding out. While our suede shoes and hair are
by
Michaela d'Artois
Designers
This Is The Most Excited You'll Ever Get About Raincoats
Of your collection of toppers, the one you reserve for rainy days is probably your least favorite of the bunch. And, who could blame you? True, a
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Is It Raining? We Hadn't Noticed, Courtesy Of This Mulberry & Mac...
Mulberry might just have created our favorite designer collaboration of the year. The luxury It-Brit label has announced it is joining forces with
by
Emily London
Politics
The $1,200 Condom Jacket That Gives "Raincoat" Yet Another Meaning
When Asher Levine dreamed up this piece of latex outerwear, it surely was not lost on him that "raincoat" was once a popular slang term for a condom.
by
Matthew Zuras
Designers
Our Favorite Raincoats Just Got A Warm, Woolly Upgrade
Until now, we couldn't exactly sport our Terra rain gear in the snow. While the New York-based label's sleek parkas have always kept us completely dry —
by
Sarah Wasilak
Shopping
The One Jacket You Need To Beat Late Fall's Chill
Winter presents all kinds of challenges when it comes to getting dressed — freezing temps, slippery sidewalks, a need for long underwear — you get the
by
Holly E. Thomas
New York
Loomstate's "Zero-Waste" Student-Collab Aces The Eco-Friendly Fas...
Imagine being a young designer, fresh out of design school, and having the opportunity to collaborate on a garment with New York design royalty. For one
by
Jillian Lucas
New York
How To Look Chic In The Rain (Without Really Trying)
Ok, so there's good news and bad news. Bad news first: It looks like the rain is going to hit us hard on Monday and Tuesday. But keep the wails brief,
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
10 Perfect Raincoats For Every Type Of Girl
Sure, rainy days suck. But your rainy day garb needn't. Just slip on one of these wildly stylish (and weather-appropriate) trenches to beat the springtime
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Shopping
Raincoats To Gear You Up For Drizzly Spring Days
While drizzles and rain might sound like a welcome change from blizzards and "winter mix" (seriously, what does that even mean?), we guarantee that when
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
City Slicker: The Standard + Tony Arcabascio's T-shirts Take to t...
We know you might have already seen these T's around town, but we figured we'd give 'em a shout out anyway, as they're the brainchild of one of our fave
by
Tina Malred
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted