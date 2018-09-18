Story from Fashion

15 Wet-Weather Buys To Keep You Dry This Fall

Eliza Huber
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Stare out the window all you want, but no matter how hard you try to manifest better weather so you can whip out your suede sandals, you can't just will away the rain. Trust us, we've tried. But while you can't avoid the rain, you can, in fact, dress for it — and dress for it well.
It can be difficult to see waterproof wear as "cute." But thanks to a few runway trends like transparent rain coats and printed rain boots, we're starting to see some rain-friendly pieces that we can get behind. Rather than your choices consisting of a yellow or a navy raincoat, now you can choose between plaid or animal print, see-through neon or shiny patent — there's no end to your alternatives.
Since we can't just hide away all season long, we may as well make our wet-weather outfits something to look forward to. From fancy patterned umbrellas to rain boots that you won't wear only grudgingly, we've found the best rain gear around. Before you get caught yet again in an unexpected downpour, take a look at the 15 picks ahead.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Related Stories
Who Knew Raincoats Could Be This Cool?
Will Your Raincoat Really Keep You Dry?
The Best Raincoats for Spring

More from Shopping