Put Away Your Birkenstocks, Havaianas Are Back

While wandering the streets of Denmark's capital between shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week, we were surrounded by stylists, influencers, models, and editors, all providing ample style inspiration. Some key takeaways? Pea green will be your new color of choice, and bias cut silk is still a reigning favorite. The most surprising trend to emerge, though, is that flip-flops are, apparently, fashion. According to the likes of Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars, it's time to put your Birkenstocks in storage and hunt down your old Havaianas.
At first, we were skeptical. We saw an unusual amount of men wearing flip-flops to the bar during the World Cup (beer-soaked feet, nice), and we most associate the foam sandal with protecting our feet from poolside nasties. But could they really work with your fanciest pieces?
As the street style set proved this week, the answer is yes. Yellow flip-flops were styled with rainbow-colored sequin bags, neutral-hued pairs balanced out brighter outfits, and some women embraced the bold from head-to-toe, starting with their earrings and ending with their footwear. And among all those hues and fabrics, the humble flip-flop somehow...worked?
Of course, those on the streets of Copenhagen weren't the first to attempt to revive the divisive sandal. Back at New York Fashion Week last September, Kendall Jenner hit the runway in black flip-flops at Michael Kors, Rihanna debuted a heeled take at Fenty x Puma, and Marc Jacobs gave us embellished platform versions.
While we won't be dedicating our entire summer wardrobe to our Havaianas (yellow and blue, bought in Portugal in 2004, still going strong), we might just be trying this trend. Our get-up of choice includes a slogan T-shirt, kick flare denim, and lots of shell jewelry. Suddenly, vacation dressing is wearable back home.
