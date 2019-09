Put Away Your Birkenstocks, Havaianas Are Back

While wandering the streets of Denmark's capital between shows at Copenhagen Fashion Week , we were surrounded by stylists, influencers, models, and editors, all providing ample style inspiration. Some key takeaways? Pea green will be your new color of choice, and bias cut silk is still a reigning favorite. The most surprising trend to emerge, though, is that flip-flops are, apparently, fashion. According to the likes of Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars , it's time to put your Birkenstocks in storage and hunt down your old Havaianas