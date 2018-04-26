The phrase "colour drenching" is typically applied to interiors, to describe a room that has been covered floor-to-ceiling in varying shades and tones of one colour. But we think it's also an apt way to describe this season's colour trend. Moving on from the head-to-toe colour get-ups of the past few seasons – most notably red – the way to wear your favourite colour now is in several hues, all at once.
Take Gen Z yellow, for example. Rather than wearing one piece in a zingy shade, we're layering neons, sorbets and muted tones in honey, canary and mustard yellow. Same with this season's pastel: lilac. Instead of sticking with the one purple piece, we'll make like a canvas and daub ourselves in plum, violet, grape and heather. Also known as tonal dressing, SS18's catwalks were a masterclass in how to work the look.
At Victoria Beckham, ice-cream pastels were the order of the day, with models wearing blue via turquoise shirts, duck egg courts and azure midi skirts. Max Mara proved that neutrals needn't be dull, with camels, taupes and tans worn together in trench coats, slim-fit trousers and sheer tops, while Rihanna's Fenty x Puma gave a good lesson in dressing in every shade of orange going.
If the trend sounds a little overwhelming, pick two complementary shades and work from there – pair a couple of lilac pieces with a flash of cornflower yellow, or use white or black as your background and match the chartreuse in your slogan tee with an olive-green skirt. Still not convinced? We've rounded up the best street style examples of colour drenching, and picked the pieces you need to nail the trend this spring.