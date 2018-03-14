In the same way millennial pink was first used to reclaim femininity during a new wave of feminism being explored by a switched-on, smart generation of young women, yellow represents the optimistic outlook of the game-changing teens of Gen Z. "Yellow is the colour that best represents hope, optimism and joy. It's the universal symbol of sunshine and warmth," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, tells Refinery29. "All of these characteristics make it a symbolic representation of what Gen Z are looking for – a renewed hope for the future and the energy to engage in a purposeful way."