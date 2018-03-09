It could be the fact that the World Cup is mere months away (ENG-ER-LAND!), or maybe it's because wear-it-proud slogans and logomania have reigned supreme over the past few seasons, but it seems that the way to keep cosy right now is by touting a football scarf. Couldn't explain the difference between the offside rule and the transfer window? Not to worry – a slew of designers have created wearable pieces that require zero knowledge of the beautiful game, meaning there's no danger of being stopped in the pub to discuss rumours of Neymar's move to Real Madrid.
As with most of the streetwear-inspired trends we've seen across fashion month, non-football football scarves came from the streets of Russia, where several years ago teens were first seen in sports scarves from labels like Sputnik 1985. Then, leader of the pack Demna Gvasalia introduced us to the aptly named 'football scarf' during Vetements' AW15 ready-to-wear collection. And now, our favourite sartorial stars – more at home on the streets of fashion month than the terraces – are wrapping up in bold and bright scarves, too.
Advertisement
Veronika Heilbrunner wore an Alexachung number, one of a limited run of burgundy and white scarves reading 'AC FC', while on day two of London Fashion Week, Susie Lau held her House of Holland red and pink 'SUSIE FUCKING LAU' piece high. Holland also showcased more scarf designs in his AW18 show, paired with lace-up stomping boots and ditsy floral dresses. That's the beauty of this micro-trend; there's no need to sport head-to-toe athleisure when wearing a footy scarf.
Rachael Wang wore her blue and yellow piece wrapped tightly around her neck with an oversized tweed suit, while others draped their XXL accessories over camel coats and frothy dresses. We're wearing this City Intarsia Football Scarf from Urban Outfitters as styled, with a pinstriped shirt and our favourite vinyl trousers, and saving up for Y/Project's Napoleon-embroidered red, yellow and black piece to wear with a rollneck, bomber jacket and black jeans.
Of course, you could always opt for a piece of Vetements' merch, like this Yellow Hooligan Free Hugs Scarf, complete with winky face emoji. Just make sure people don't confuse you with an IRL hooligan – we've heard they're trouble.
Advertisement