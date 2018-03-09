It could be the fact that the World Cup is mere months away (ENG-ER-LAND!), or maybe it's because wear-it-proud slogans and logomania have reigned supreme over the past few seasons, but it seems that the way to keep cosy right now is by touting a football scarf. Couldn't explain the difference between the offside rule and the transfer window? Not to worry – a slew of designers have created wearable pieces that require zero knowledge of the beautiful game, meaning there's no danger of being stopped in the pub to discuss rumours of Neymar's move to Real Madrid.