Most British Trend Ever: Soccer Scarves Are In For Spring

It could be the fact that the World Cup is mere months away, or maybe it's because wear-them-proud slogans and logomania have reigned supreme over the past few seasons, but it seems that the way to keep cozy right now is by touting a soccer scarf. Couldn't explain the difference between the offside rule and the transfer window? Not to worry: A slew of designers have created wearable pieces that require zero knowledge of the game, meaning there's no danger of being stopped on the street to discuss rumors of Neymar's move to Real Madrid.