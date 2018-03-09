Most British Trend Ever: Soccer Scarves Are In For Spring

It could be the fact that the World Cup is mere months away, or maybe it's because wear-them-proud slogans and logomania have reigned supreme over the past few seasons, but it seems that the way to keep cozy right now is by touting a soccer scarf. Couldn't explain the difference between the offside rule and the transfer window? Not to worry: A slew of designers have created wearable pieces that require zero knowledge of the game, meaning there's no danger of being stopped on the street to discuss rumors of Neymar's move to Real Madrid.
As with most of the streetwear-inspired trends we've seen across fashion month, non-soccer soccer scarves came from the streets of Russia, where several years ago teens were first seen in sports scarves from labels like Sputnik 1985. Then, leader of the pack Demna Gvasalia introduced us to the luxury version in Vetements' fall/winter 2015 15 ready-to-wear collection. Now, our favorite style stars — more at home front row at a show than on the sidelines — are wrapping up in bold and bright scarves too.
Advertisement
Veronika Heilbrunner wore an Alexachung number, one of a limited run of burgundy and white scarves reading 'AC FC,' while Susie Lau held her House of Holland red and pink 'SUSIE FUCKING LAU' piece high during London Fashion Week. Holland also showcased more scarf designs at his fall/winter '18 show, paired with lace-up stomping boots and ditsy floral dresses. That's the beauty of this micro-trend — there's no need to sport head-to-toe athleisure when wearing a soccer scarf.
Stylist Rachael Wang wore her blue and yellow piece wrapped tightly around her neck with an oversized tweed suit, while others draped their XXL accessories over camel coats. We're wearing this City Intarsia Football Scarf from Urban Outfitters as styled, with a pinstriped shirt and our favorite vinyl trousers, and saving up for Y/Project's Napoleon-embroidered red, yellow, and black piece to wear with a turtleneck, bomber jacket, and black jeans.
Of course, you could always opt for a piece of Vetements' merch, like this Yellow Hooligan Free Hugs Scarf, complete with wink-y face emoji. Just make sure people don't confuse you with an IRL hooligan — we've heard they're trouble.
Advertisement