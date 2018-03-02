If there's one thing you've heard about Paris Fashion Week, it probably isn't that Dior continued its feminist mission, that H&M's latest studio collection is already selling out, or that Paco Rabanne creative director Julien Dossena took us back to the house's earlier days. It's that it snowed. And that makes picking out an outfit tricky.
Street style isn't necessarily a realistic reflection of how people dress — but we were surprised to see just how many showgoers actually considered the weather conditions, combining style and practicality. Think: chunky knits, statement coats, and a whole lot of beanies. And it worked. Here's a lesson in bundling up done right, straight from the last leg of Fashion Month.