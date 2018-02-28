H&M's New Studio Collection Is Truly A Work Of Art

For its latest offering, the H&M Studio design team took a minimalist page from their journey to Japan. Inspired by the meeting point of Kyoto's utilitarian simplicity and the unique urbanity of Tokyo's style scene, the retailer sought out to create new silhouettes that are equal parts fluid yet crisp. But turning towards populated parts of Japan for style inspiration didn't result in a line of been-there-done-that kimonos (you will, however, find subtle kimono sleeves and wrap details here and there) nor the intense streetwear trends coming from Japan's urban districts. Instead, the designers set their eye on a creating a poetic ode to the country's architectural aesthetic that results in a beautiful collection of workwear-inspired pieces that have us reconsidering what workwear even means.