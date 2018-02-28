H&M's New Studio Collection Is Truly A Work Of Art

With spring well, springing up on us (okay, maybe not yet, but it's a-coming), it's time to start taking stock of what a new season will bring for our wardrobes. Once we're finally able to shed our thick winter layers, this time around we'll be looking towards more simplistic looks that are just as fresh as the season we're in. And H&M's spring 2018 studio collection, which deputed Wednesday evening in Paris, is providing just that, with an array of tailored pieces made for every woman.
For its latest offering, the H&M Studio design team took a minimalist page from their journey to Japan. Inspired by the meeting point of Kyoto's utilitarian simplicity and the unique urbanity of Tokyo's style scene, the retailer sought out to create new silhouettes that are equal parts fluid yet crisp. But turning towards populated parts of Japan for style inspiration didn't result in a line of been-there-done-that kimonos (you will, however, find subtle kimono sleeves and wrap details here and there) nor the intense streetwear trends coming from Japan's urban districts. Instead, the designers set their eye on a creating a poetic ode to the country's architectural aesthetic that results in a beautiful collection of workwear-inspired pieces that have us reconsidering what workwear even means.
Pernilla Wohlfahrt, head of design and creative Director for H&M, emphasizes the new direction, saying: "This collection celebrates the vivacity of women. From the primary colors to the easy-going movement of the fabrics and silhouettes to the strong prints, there’s definitely an affinity for urban settings with a hint of glam. And yet, there’s also a longing for nature, an unpretentious way of life. We can have both, of course — that’s the beauty of modern life."
To fête its latest move, H&M hosted influencers at its "Studio House" — a takeover of the Hôtel National Des Arts et Métiers complete with beauty treatments and portrait sessions — followed by a show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Guests were treated to a traditional Japanese dinner while sitting on tatami mats. Let's just say it was a fully immersive experience.
Per past releases of H&M's special seasonal collection, prices tap out around $200, with most of the pieces already selling out. Click on to shop highlights, like a contrast stitch trench and an oversized color splattered knits, online now; the pieces hit select global stores beginning March 1.