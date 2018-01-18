Skip navigation!
Lookbooks
Fashion
H&M's New Collection Is Workwear At Its Best
by
Ray Lowe
More from Lookbooks
Beauty
8 Celebrity Stylists To Follow For Natural Hair Inspiration
Khalea Underwood
Jan 18, 2018
Fashion
Shop Target's New Under-$50 Fashion-y Athleisure Line
Channing Hargrove
Oct 2, 2017
Travel
The 5 Spots Every Fashion Girl Needs To See In Sydney
Bethie Girmai
Jul 25, 2017
Fashion
The Two Words Nina Dobrev Uses To Describe Her Red Carpet Style
After years on the award-show circuit, Nina Dobrev has the whole red carpet thing down. Be it the Emmys, the after parties, or even the Met Gala, the
by
Ana Colon
Lookbooks
8 Universally Flattering Styling Tricks From ASOS' New Plus-Size ...
Among the many things there is to love about ASOS is the diversity of shapes and sizes it accommodates with all its different lines. In fact, the only
by
Jennifer Shyue
Designers
Street Style’s Most Irresistible Accessory Just Got Trippy
Milan-based designer Paula Cademartori has been a fixture of Fashion Week and every street style personality's ensemble for the past couple years. Her
by
Landon Peoples
Shopping
A First Look At Aerie's Holiday Collection
Weekend mornings once filled with alfresco brunch dates and sunny coffee strolls now revolve around Netflix marathons in bed with a side of Delivery.com.
by
Alison Ives
Designers
Mara Hoffman’s Carnival-Colored Lookbook Is Instagram Gold
Move over Hamptons. We have our eyes set on the Catskills for New York’s most Insta-worthy getaway. Mara Hoffman shot her resort '15 swim collection at
by
Stephanie Sporn
Fashion
11 Stunning Fall Looks For Women With Curves
When a big-name designer links up with one of our favorite retailers, the announcement can feel a lot like seeing two friends get together. I didn't see
by
Jinnie Lee
Fall Fashion
H&M Is Here To Make Your Day
UPDATE: Aaand, it's live! Launching today, the Studio collection boasts a strong showing of fashion-girl staples like furry jackets, satin shorts, and
by
Ana Colon
Lookbooks
Do You Dare To Wear These Sophia Webster Stunners?
When it comes to describing Sophia Webster, one phrase is always true: The accessories designer never does anything halfway. Since the debut of her brand
by
Venus Wong
Lookbooks
Yep: You Can Find All This Loveliness At The Mall
If personal style was taught at school, layering would be an advanced level course. When done correctly, piling on separates as fall season rolls around
by
Venus Wong
Heels
60+ Nicholas Kirkwood Beauties To Fuel Your Shoe Lust
Nicholas Kirkwood and preppy: These two concepts don't seem to go together. But, at second glance, resort '15 may convince you otherwise. Kirkwood uses
by
Ana Colon
Lookbooks
40 Reasons Gap Will
Own
You This Summer
We know we can always walk into a Gap and find a great pair of perfectly relaxed, but not-too-slouchy, jeans. We can buy a classic denim jacket that wears
by
Gina Marinelli
Lookbooks
Zosia Mamet Has A New Look — & It's Nothing Like Shoshanna's
TV fans already know that Zosia Mamet has mad acting range. Girl can go from playing a quick-witted photo editor (who's very fond of Peggy) on Mad Men to
by
Venus Wong
Lookbooks
BonLook Makes Your Granny's Glasses Chains Cool Again
Practically any trend from the past can be ripe for a comeback, even if some people think it's ugly or straight-up bizarre. It may take years, but
by
Alison Baitz
Lookbooks
This New Brand Just Turned Minimalism On Its Head
As an act of defiance against this obnoxiously gray winter, we've been sporting a wide spectrum of hues for the better part of the season. But, now that
by
Venus Wong
Lookbooks
Is This The New Dress Code For Downtown Girls?
One thing's certain about the Refinery29 crew: We are super geographically diverse. Our staffers hail from all over the five NYC boroughs to the Midwest
by
Venus Wong
Lookbooks
Hate Skintight Clothes? You'll Love This Brand
Comfort, chicness, versatility. These are the key points on the sartorial checklists of all women, but they're so much more important for moms-to-be.
by
Venus Wong
Eyewear
Preen's Eyewear Debut Is The Afternoon Treat You Need
If we were to guess the least glamorous part of your day, we'd bet good money that it's your commute to work. Don't worry — we're totally there with
by
Venus Wong
Ad Campaigns
7 Stunning Photos, 1 Great Escape — Thanks, Honor!
For all that NYC has to offer, sometimes the hustle and bustle does get to be a little bit too much. Don't get us wrong — we are devoted urbanites
by
Venus Wong
Lookbooks
Guess Which Mall Brand Just Schooled Us In Feminine Dressing?
Of the many things LOFT has perfected over the seasons (statement jewelry and printed pants included), it seems the brand also has spring wares down to a
by
Alison Ives
Lookbooks
H&M's New Conscious Line Helps Us Channel Our Inner Ballerina
As H&M pushes forward with its eco-friendly initiatives — particularly with its Conscious collections — the retail powerhouse continues to reel us in
by
Alison Ives
Spring Fashion
Madewell's New Collection Is A Genius Guide To Spring Styling
We know that history is often bound to repeat itself, but perhaps there is no better example than the arrival of the new Madewell lookbook. When it pops
by
Gina Marinelli
Lookbooks
The Ultimate Shoe Collection To Help You Beat Those Winter Blahs
If your case of the Mondays is bleeding over into Tuesday, we've got just the thing to brighten things up a bit. Rupert Sanderson's new lookbook has just
by
Alison Ives
Lookbooks
Peter Jensen Does Awkward School Pictures For Pre-Fall
Your school pictures are probably still sitting in your folks' home somewhere. They're wallet-sized reminders that, even though you may be cool,
by
Gina Marinelli
Lookbooks
How To Do Dark & Mysterious, The Preen Way
When we last saw Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi's work, we were previewing Preen's spring '14 collection, which was dominated by white and pastel-hued
by
Alison Ives
Lookbooks
Reebok's New Lookbook Proves Beauty & Strength Go Hand In Hand
As you polish up those New Year's resolutions, a glimpse at Reebok's most recent collection will probably inspire you to add some free-weight sessions to
by
Alison Ives
Fall Fashion
The Edgiest Way To Go Glam — A Style Lesson From Versace
This party season, Versace’s pre-fall collection whispers rather than shouts its glamorous message. And, we couldn’t be happier. The brand’s iconic
by
Emily London
Lookbooks
Nike's Spring Delivery Will Guide You Through Your Best Workout Ever
Between SoulCycle classes, hitting the treadmill, and your new aerial-hoop obsession, you're going to need some tough gear to stand up to those steamy
by
Alison Ives
