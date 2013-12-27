As you polish up those New Year's resolutions, a glimpse at Reebok's most recent collection will probably inspire you to add some free-weight sessions to the list (that is, if they aren't there already). The spring '14 lookbook is highly empowering, serving up an incredible lineup of strong, beautiful women in their element. In fact, the athletic brand enlisted CrossFit Games specialists, Olympian runners, and yoga and fitness instructors to wear the latest Reebok apparel — and fierce doesn't even begin to describe this result.
The new collection features neon sports bras, patterned-spandex shorts and leggings, and other colorful pieces that show how the brand has taken on a more vibrant aesthetic. Carlos Serrao shot the Fitness in Motion lookbook, which illustrates how each product works, flows, and can come to life on a number of different athletes. Take a peek at some of the shots in the slides ahead, and let these incredible athletes serve as motivation when your alarm clock sounds for those early-morning workouts.