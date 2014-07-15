Nicholas Kirkwood and preppy: These two concepts don't seem to go together. But, at second glance, resort '15 may convince you otherwise. Kirkwood uses chevron patterns — a prep's wardrobe staple — as a jumping off point for his latest designs. And, since the brand is not known for safe silhouettes, the results are an unlikely marriage sure to please all fans of the statement shoe. (Not just the polo-wearing kind.)
The resort collection features lucite chevron cutting into heeled booties, metallic chevron bordering a lucite heel, and chevron straps lining knee-high sandals. If you're pattern purist, there's an all-over black-and-white option with your name on it, too. As we've seen in past Kirkwood designs, the new offerings feature oversized pearl accents — another nod to a proper, but not too prim, aesthetic — that cling to the back of heels and playfully dangle beneath soles.
Kirkwood continues to make beautiful art with lace, tropical patterns, and not-your-usual colors. Check out some of the 60-plus highlights ahead, and mark your calendars: this collection drops October 15. That seems like just enough time to memorize which looks you'll want.