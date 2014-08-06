When it comes to describing Sophia Webster, one phrase is always true: The accessories designer never does anything halfway. Since the debut of her brand in 2013, the former protégé of Nicolas Kirkwood has been showing us how statement-making shoes are done — super colorful, and always with a wink. If this lookbook is any indication, her fall 2014 collection is no different.
Citing "modern fairytale princesses" and "Beverly Hills brats" as creative influences, the lineup features whimsical designs that wouldn't look out of place on the hit list of teenagers that were likely the inspiration. The electrifying hues are accentuated by unexpected details like rhinestone-encrusted soles and furry straps — all signature touches of the label whose designs span from a bit quirky to, well, nothing like your feet have ever seen before. The pair that stood out the most? It's arguably the sky-high, peep-toe snow boot that look like they could be Uggs' much more flashy cousin.
Click on for more of Webster's latest batch of attention-grabbers — a handful of them are available online already! — and revel in a whole lotta googly-eyed shoe stalking.