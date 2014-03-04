Comfort, chicness, versatility. These are the key points on the sartorial checklists of all women, but they're so much more important for moms-to-be. Buying a whole new wardrobe sounds excruciating even to us (and we love to shop), so it's a huge bummer when mothers are left with maternity clothing that no longer fits them after childbirth. But, with HATCH's newest collection, this problem is a thing of the past.
That said, you don't even need to be on your way to mom-dom to enjoy this line. In fact, for those of us who love roomier pieces, these items are just the ticket. The spring '14 collection serves up an array of sophisticated and effortless looks — a style HATCH has always been an expert at. Plus, the pretty palette of blush and earthy tones will accentuate whatever glow you've got going (whether it's bun-in-the-oven-related or from a new NARS blush), and it's so mood-liftingly pretty, you'll forget how gray this winter has been. Click ahead for the full set of images from the lookbook, which makes comfortable dressing — maternity or not — a total breeze.