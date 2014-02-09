For all that NYC has to offer, sometimes the hustle and bustle does get to be a little bit too much. Don't get us wrong — we are devoted urbanites through and through, but the shows, events, and general craziness of Fashion Week can leave us feeling a little worn out. Taking a breather has never sounded better.
That's where Honor's spring '14 lookbook comes into play: Lensed by veteran photographer Yelena Yemchuk, these ethereal images are a welcome getaway from the commotion of the city. And, well, the West Side Highway. This season, designer Giovanna Randall kept her signature feminine aesthetic and let Mother Nature take care of the rest. The breathtaking results resemble Pre-Raphaelite watercolor paintings and would not look out of place in an art museum. Models frolic in the grass, play on swing sets, and look like forest fairies with their tousled hair and lacy, pastel-colored dresses.
Click through for a healthy dose of eye candy — and a reason to forget about rush hour for a while.