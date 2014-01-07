If your case of the Mondays is bleeding over into Tuesday, we've got just the thing to brighten things up a bit. Rupert Sanderson's new lookbook has just arrived, and it's simply packed with stunning soles to leave even the most crazed shoe fanatic stunned. Here, Sanderson offers his take on just about every shoe silhouette out there, from flat skimmers and strappy heels to ankle boots and stilettos.
Almost every color of the rainbow is accounted for in the pre-fall lineup, including fluorescent yellow, aubergine, and turquoise. And, the textures cover everything from croc and patent leather to suede, python, and metallic degradé. Oh, and the embellishments? With all the buckles, studs, and tassels, there isn't a single ornamentation that goes unrepresented. Of course, while it's the most statement-making options that dominate the lookbook, Sanderson also snuck in a few classic pieces to keep all of your shoe needs in check. Now, step to it (literally) to peep the 43 pre-fall stompers ahead.