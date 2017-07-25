The 5 Spots Every Fashion Girl Needs To See In Sydney

If you've never been to Australia, your impression of the continent might be limited to stereotypes perpetuated by reruns of The Crocodile Hunter and the Olsen Twins' greatest work (second only to The Row) Our Lips Are Sealed. Although Sydney is home to some of the world's most renowned beaches, the city offers so much more than just a chance to get an aggressive tan line.
Fondly known as the Harbor City, Sydney is also known as a cultural, culinary, and nature-rich hub. Between the exotic wildlife, farm-to-table fare, and fine art, you won't be at a loss for activities once you get bored of laying in the sun. Ahead, you'll find a few of my favorite locales in New South Wales' pride & joy, along with links to everything I wore because half the fun of travel is planning what you're going to wear.
Use this guide as a jump off for exploring the beautiful city and Oz's other five states — there are endless adventures in the land down under and few of them have anything to do with crocodile hunting.
