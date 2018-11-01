Skip navigation!
Bethie Girmai
Fitness
This 30-Day Arm Workout Challenge Will Transform Your Upper Body
Amy Roberts
Nov 1, 2018
Travel
The 5 Spots Every Fashion Girl Needs To See In Sydney
Bethie Girmai
Jul 25, 2017
Beauty
You Have To See What This Weird New Curling Iron Can Do
Lexy Lebsack
Jun 6, 2017
Fashion
The Story Behind Australia Fashion Week's Most Talked-About ...
For designer Thomas Puttick, his debut showing on the MBFWA calendar served as a homecoming of sorts: The Australian-bred creative had stints in London
by
Bethie Girmai
Fashion
What Is It With "Gabrielles"?
It shouldn’t surprise you to know that Gabrielle Bonheur “Coco” Chanel was born to a fashion family. But, with a mother who worked as a laundrywoman
by
Connie Wang
Beauty
This One Tool Is The Secret To Perfect Makeup
For something as simple as a makeup sponge, people really lose their minds over the Beautyblender. It's pink, bouncy, and adorable — and some fans have
by
Lauren Perlstein
Features
Leighton Meester: “You’re An Ingenue, You’re An Icon, Or You’re A...
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Body
16 Inspiring Photos Of Postpartum Women In Action
Mainstream depictions of motherhood often reduce moms to "types" (frazzled and unkempt or career-focused and cold). It's rare that we see a mom who cares
by
Sara Coughlin
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Change The Way Your Body Moves
You’ve probably had those cold winter mornings when you awaken feeling stiff, and creakily stumble out of bed. Or those marathon desk sessions when you
by
Amy Roberts
Makeup
Hungover? These Makeup Looks Are For You
There are people in the world whose makeup looks fantastic 24 hours a day. Come rainstorm or tequila storm, work party or dance party, their liners and
by
Maria Del Russo
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Abs
This article was originally published on October 5, 2015. Here’s the thing about abs: Whether you care about getting ripped or not, your core goes way
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Rear View
This article was originally published on November 24, 2015. An actual first-world problem: Basically everyone who sits a lot has a lazy ass. The glute
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Push-Up Challenge Will Transform Your Body
This article was originally published on July 13, 2015. Reality check: It’s time to stop thinking of push-ups as a punishment of the
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
What Is "Rational Fitness" & Why Should You Try It?
This article was originally published on May 9, 2016. About four years ago, I found myself speed-walking across my neighborhood at 6:30 a.m., bleary and
by
Kelsey Miller
Styling Tips
For Holiday Parties This Year, Let's Get Behind The Conversation-...
In a year when so much (too much?) happened that we're all still trying to make sense of, it makes a lot of sense that graphic tees — the kinds with
by
Connie Wang
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Turn You Into A Morning Workout Person
For a lot of us, the only exercise we get in the morning is the wild flailing to pull ourselves out of bed, the stumble across the room to turn off the
by
Amy Roberts
Makeup
It's Time For Our No-BS Beauty Awards
Today is a very special day, my friends. It marks the return of R29's annual beauty awards. We know, we know — everybody and their mother has an award
by
Megan McIntyre
Makeup
5 Throwback Costumes That Will Give You Major Nostalgia
There are certain Halloween costumes we know we're going to be seeing everywhere this year. El from Stranger Things? Check. One of the many Snapchat
by
Maria Del Russo
Styling Tips
All The Unconventional Ways To Layer Conventional Clothing
It's hardly a secret that fall and layering come hand-in-hand. With transitional weather swooping in, and the daily too-hot-too-cold conundrum, we find
by
Erin Cunningham
Trends
The Summer Sandal Trend That Will Never Die (& That's A Good Thing)
I remember the first pair of shoes I loved. They weren't even newly bought — the kind I went with my mother to pick out from big-box discount stores in
by
Connie Wang
Makeup
Your Favorite Middle School Beauty Product Is Cool Again
Lil Mama once sang, "My lip gloss be cool, my lip gloss be poppin'." And she was not wrong — lip gloss is always a good idea — but what we've never
by
Maria Del Russo
Makeup
THIS Is How You Should Be Applying Your Eyeshadow
Of all the makeup products in the world, none are quite as transformative as eyeshadow. Between the colors, textures, and blending capabilities, the sky
by
Maria Del Russo
Shopping
5 Vacation Outfits That Are Sun- & Surf-Ready
You finally cashed in your credit card points for a ticket to the beach of Anthony Bourdain’s (and your) dreams. Your Tumi carry-on (also purchased with
by
Bethie Girmai
Shopping
The Modern Updates To Your Mom's Best Vintage Pieces
Walking into your mom's closet can feel like stepping into a time machine and flashing back to two or three decades ago — in the best way possible, of
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Styling Tips
The Cool Way To Dress Like A "Mom"
Forget your relationship with your actual mother — your relationship with just her style is a complicated and ever-changing one. Adoration occurs in
by
Bethie Girmai
30-Day Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Counteract All Your Sitting
Chances are, you’re reading this at a desk or on your phone. Your shoulders are hunched forward, aren’t they? Your lower back is probably also curved
by
Amy Roberts
Styling Tips
How To Style Your Activewear For Everyday — To Brunch & Beyond
It’s Saturday morning, and your phone vibrates with a group text. Your friends are debating whether to have brunch at the neighborhood haunt, or to
by
Bethie Girmai
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Posture
This article was originally published on March 24, 2016. Ever hear your grandmother's sweet voice in your head, reminding you to stand up straight, dear?
by
Amy Roberts
Hair
This Is Going To Change The Way You Use Your Flat Iron
What if we told you that the most versatile hairstyling tool EVER was already sitting on your bathroom shelf? The humble flat iron — which you might
by
Cat Quinn
Makeup
This Makeup Secret Changes Everything
Maybe you bought one on a whim, received one as part of a 30-piece holiday brush set from your crazy aunt, or just thought it looked pretty on your
by
Cat Quinn
