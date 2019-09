The Story Behind Australia Fashion Week's Most Talked-About Show

For designer Thomas Puttick, his debut showing on the MBFWA calendar served as a homecoming of sorts: The Australian-bred creative had stints in London and New York (under the tutelage of Alexander McQueen's Sarah Burton and Alexander Wang, respectively) before deciding to repackage all of this international fashion experience for a consumer in his own backyard. "Translating my [learnings] to the Australian market has been about pulling out different lessons from each company I’ve worked in and piecing together my ideal practice," Puttick told Refinery29. "For me, it’s about highlighting an artist and looking to translate their work into a story." In a move many might consider rather bold for a first impression, the designer decided to pursue said story — to international acclaim — through his models.