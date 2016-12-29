

Place your hands atop a bench, the edge of a couch with the cushions removed, or any solid surface that’s about 18 inches off the ground. Your fingers should point straight ahead and your palms should be spaced about two feet apart — wider than you probably think.



Come up on your toes so you’re in a plank position. Squeeze your glutes together and pull your belly button in toward your spine to tighten your abs.



Slowly lower yourself down toward the bench, holding your elbows back so they don’t wing out wide, but instead so your upper arms form the sides of a triangle, with your head as the point. You should feel your shoulder blades pinch together as you lower down, stopping when your elbows are at right angles. At the bottom of the move, your chest will hover an inch or two above the bench edge.



Keeping your body tight, press yourself back up to the start position. Use your breath to help you through the move: Inhale as you lower down, and exhale as you press up.



If you’re struggling to get the form right, do some practice push-ups — or even the first set of the first couple of days — against the wall or from a higher surface, such as a desk or a kitchen counter.



Floor Push-Up

