30 Day Challenges
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Ab Challenge Will Strengthen Your Core
by
Cory Stieg
Ready to kick-start your fitness goals? Let’s do this.
Running
This 30-Day Challenge Will Teach You How To Be A Runner
Cory Stieg
Apr 1, 2019
Arm Workouts
The 30-Day Challenge You Need For Upper Body Strength
Cory Stieg
Mar 1, 2019
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Self-Love Yoga Challenge Will Have You Feelin' Yourself
Cory Stieg
Feb 1, 2019
Clean Slate
Joyful Movement Week 3: Get Ready To Jump For Joy — Literally
Chances are you’ve probably heard that it takes “21 days to form a habit.” People love to throw this stat around, especially this time of year when
by
Us
Butt Workouts
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Give You A Stronger Butt
Most of us have heard that squats are supposed to be simple and good for you — you bend down, stand up, and boom, you've got a stronger and bigger butt.
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
This 30-Day Total Body Fitness Challenge Is Perfect For Holiday T...
Hold up: Did you somehow get the impression that you have to have a gym membership or fancy fitness equipment to get a sick workout? The truth is, all you
by
Anna Maltby
Fitness
This 30-Day Plank Challenge Will Transform Your Body
A strong core is the foundation of a strong body. Think about it: A tree would fall if its trunk weren't solid and stable. Doing core work isn't just
by
Jenna Dedic
Fitness
This 30-Day Arm Workout Challenge Will Transform Your Upper Body
“I have, like, no arm strength.” If you’ve ever said this (or even thought it while lugging your heavy tote bag), this is the challenge for you.
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Change The Way Your Body Moves
You’ve probably had those cold winter mornings when you awaken feeling stiff, and creakily stumble out of bed. Or those marathon desk sessions when you
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Abs
This article was originally published on October 5, 2015. Here’s the thing about abs: Whether you care about getting ripped or not, your core goes way
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Transform Your Rear View
This article was originally published on November 24, 2015. An actual first-world problem: Basically everyone who sits a lot has a lazy ass. The glute
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Push-Up Challenge Will Transform Your Body
This article was originally published on July 13, 2015. Reality check: It’s time to stop thinking of push-ups as a punishment of the
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
The Most Effective 30-Day Arms Challenge Yet
When you think about sexy, strong arms, your mind probably goes straight to your biceps and triceps, right? Well, those muscles are awesome — no shade
by
Anna Maltby
30-Day Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Counteract All Your Sitting
Chances are, you’re reading this at a desk or on your phone. Your shoulders are hunched forward, aren’t they? Your lower back is probably also curved
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
This 30-Day Challenge Will Change Your Mind About the Treadmill
This article was originally published on December 7, 2015. Let us just start by saying: Non-runners, don’t click away! This challenge is for you, just
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
30-Day Kettlebell Challenge For The Absolute Beginner
This article was originally published on September 10, 2015. The kettlebell looks something like a cross between your grandma’s purse and an
by
Amy Roberts
Fitness
The 30-Day Challenge That Will Transform Your Body
We have a to-do list. In fact, some of us have a to-do list for our to-do list...and a calendar that shows alarms for said to-do lists. But when we're
by
Calvy Click
Fitness
This 30-Day Squat Challenge Will Transform Your Body
Bring on the short shorts! Whether it’s trimming, firming, or lifting you're after, this 30-day squat challenge will make you want to flaunt your rear
by
Kelly Mickle
