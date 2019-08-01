When most of us think "high-intensity interval training," aka HIIT, our minds go to intimidating boutique fitness classes and scary bootcamp workouts. After all, "intense" is literally in the workout's name. But high-intensity interval training isn't as scary as it sounds, and you definitely don't need a trainer or a fancy gym to do it.
If you're not familiar, HIIT is a cardio training technique that's all about doing quick but intense bursts of exercise, followed by intervals of rest. Research suggests that this method of going from rest to intense exercise trains your body to be more efficient, and is just as effective as sustained moderate-intensity exercise. The cool thing about HIIT is that it can be applied to nearly any type of exercise — from the elliptical to strength-training. And, with the right moves and attitude, HIIT can be fun and intense.
We've worked with Anna Kaiser, creator of AKT, a dance-based cardio fitness program, to develop a 28-day HIIT workout routine that pairs strength-training with plyometric cardio moves. These exercises will strengthen your entire body, while also improving your aerobic capacity, and the workouts can be done in just a few minutes.
Here's how this challenge is going to go down: For the next 28 days, you'll do these high-intensity cardio moves for the allotted repetitions and periods of time. While these short bursts of activity might not seem long or particularly complicated, you'll be surprised how they really get your heart pumping.
The first five days of the program is all about learning the moves and getting your form down. Then, Kaiser has added small tweaks that will amp each move up and make them more challenging as you go on. (Good news is you'll also be getting stronger!) "You can always stick with the basic options for the exercises over the course of the 28 days instead of progressing the difficulty in week two," Kaiser says. "I wanted to make sure all levels had options."
Finally, wherever you see the word "power," that means you'll do as many repetitions as possible for the specified time. On days when you see "full circuit," that means you'll be doing three sets of all five exercises. The time decreases with each set: start with 30 seconds, repeat 30 seconds, then move to 15 seconds. Sound like a lot? You can rest between the rounds to catch your breath.
You can do all of these moves with no equipment, but you will need two pairs of dumbbells, one light and one heavy, for the harder moves. And you'll definitely need a kick-ass 10-15 minute playlist of songs that really get you motivated, Kaiser adds. Download this calendar as a PDF, or save it somewhere on your phone, and read on to learn the moves with helpful GIFs.
You can do all of these moves with no equipment, but you will need two pairs of dumbbells, one light and one heavy, for the harder moves. And you'll definitely need a kick-ass 10-15 minute playlist of songs that really get you motivated, Kaiser adds. Download this calendar as a PDF, or save it somewhere on your phone, and read on to learn the moves with helpful GIFs.
Passé Lunge
Begin standing with both feet together. Step your left leg back and lower into a lunge, bringing your left arm forward. Both of your legs should be bent at 90-degree angles at the bottom of the lunge. Jump, driving your left knee up (sort of in a parallel passé position), and switching your arms in the air so your right arm is now forward. Land in a lunge. Repeat for the allotted time, then switch to the other side.
Side Plank
Start in a high plank position, with your arms straight and legs together. Do a standard push-up. Then, shift your weight into your left hand, and raise your right hand straight up to the ceiling, while also moving onto the outer edge of your left foot. You should be in a side plank position, and your body should form a straight diagonal line from the crown of your head to your feet. Return to plank, and repeat on the other side.
High Knees
Get ready to jump — and potentially look like you're at a rave. For this move, you'll be hopping from one leg to another while also working your arms. We've broken it down with this GIF: Start by raising your left knee up to your chest, and raising your right arm up to the sky. Then, hop and switch legs and arms. Keep going faster until you're basically jogging in place.
Curtsy Lunge
This simple twist makes a curtsy lunge really burn. Start by stepping your right leg back into a lunge, so that both legs are bent at 90-degree angles. You can bring your hands together at your chest or keep them on your hips. Then, keeping your legs bent, shift your right leg about a foot to the left, so that it crosses your left foot. You should be in a curtsy lunge now. Then, without straightening your legs to stand, bring your right leg back to the right to the original lunge position. Repeat for the allotted repetitions, then switch sides.
Burpee
Ah, yes. Burpees are the exercise everyone loves to hate — but this version is actually sort of fun. Start the same way you normally would: place your hands on the floor, shoulder-width apart, then jump your feet back at the same time (as shown). Next, jump your feet to the outsides of your hands so you're in a deep sumo squat. Without rising from the squat, bring both hands to your chest almost as if they're in a prayer position. Place your hands back on the floor and keep going for the allotted time.
