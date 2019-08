Here's how this challenge is going to go down: For the next 28 days, you'll do these high-intensity cardio moves for the allotted repetitions and periods of time. While these short bursts of activity might not seem long or particularly complicated, you'll be surprised how they really get your heart pumping.The first five days of the program is all about learning the moves and getting your form down. Then, Kaiser has added small tweaks that will amp each move up and make them more challenging as you go on. (Good news is you'll also be getting stronger!) "You can always stick with the basic options for the exercises over the course of the 28 days instead of progressing the difficulty in week two," Kaiser says. "I wanted to make sure all levels had options."Finally, wherever you see the word "power," that means you'll do as many repetitions as possible for the specified time. On days when you see "full circuit," that means you'll be doing three sets of all five exercises. The time decreases with each set: start with 30 seconds, repeat 30 seconds, then move to 15 seconds. Sound like a lot? You can rest between the rounds to catch your breath.You can do all of these moves with no equipment, but you will need two pairs of dumbbells, one light and one heavy, for the harder moves. And you'll definitely need a kick-ass 10-15 minute playlist of songs that really get you motivated, Kaiser adds. Download this calendar as a PDF, or save it somewhere on your phone, and read on to learn the moves with helpful GIFs.