Michelle Obama has always been an outspoken fitness fanatic. The former FLOTUS headed up Let's Move!, a campaign that aimed to help American kids learn to eat healthfully and motivate them to get outside and play.
And it seems her passion to help us all get a little more fit hasn't stopped since she left the White House.
Obama posted five new photos to her Instagram today, of herself and several friends doing an outdoor bootcamp — just look at that plank form!
She invited friends of varying sizes and fitness levels to spend the weekend focused on their wellness — and it looks magical.
Advertisement
When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.
While at the White House, Obama "often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends," she wrote. "It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first."
She is continuing these bootcamp weekends, even though they can no longer be held on the White House grounds.
"My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together," she wrote. "Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together."
While we certainly appreciate the inspiration to head outside and be active with our friends, the real question is: how do we get an invite to the former FLOTUS's bootcamp?
Read these stories next:
Advertisement