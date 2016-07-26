This story was originally published on April 7, 2016.
Women who have disabilities can be anything from army lieutenants and Broadway performers to track and field stars and leading scientists — and they sure as hell can enjoy beaches and pools.
Despite often facing additional logistical challenges, women who are differently abled "take back the beach" in their own way, whether that means making their way through the sand in a wheelchair, overcoming insecurities around removing prosthetic limbs in public, or simply asking for help when they need it.
And since we don't see enough of these women in ads or on the pages of magazines, we decided to spend a day at the beach and the pool with four differently abled women and find out what their experiences are really like. Of course, these four stories don't represent every single differently abled woman out there, but they're definitely a start.
Bottom line: These women are awesome. But don't just take our word for it — read their stories and see the stunning images for yourself.
*Interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.
It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach, here.
