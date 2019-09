This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'Til You Can't No More

Here's the scoop on this challenge: For the next 30 days, you can do the moves Jordan prescribes in this calendar. It's built for two rounds of what's known by her followers as the " 2 Weeks 2 Wunda " Program. The last two weeks will be tougher than the first two — but don't worry, you should get stronger in the first 14 days if you follow the routine.If you’ve never done pilates or anything remotely similar, Jordan says you should expect to be surprised by this workout. "I often hear people say: 'Oh, you teach Pilates? That's stretching, right?' But we do our work eccentrically," she says, "which is a fancy way of saying in length. So you will elongate your muscles as you sculpt them." Jordan encourages taking breaks as needed, and reaching out via DM to the WundaBar Instagram with any questions that come up.We asked Jordan if she had tips for embarking on the challenge, and her answer was encouraging: "Find gratitude and grace for yourself as you work," she said. "It's so easy to get down on ourselves for missing a planned workout. Missed one? Get back at it tomorrow!"This workout consists of six basic moves, with an occasional challenge thrown in. You can use light dumbbells or just use your body weight to complete it. It'll also be helpful to have a yoga mat or soft carpeting for your knees. We also recommend a killer playlist: " Señorita ," anyone? Download this calendar as a PDF, or save it somewhere on your phone, and read on to learn the moves with helpful GIFs.If you can't get enough of this workout after 30 days, you can try streaming WundaBar's 30-min pilates workout