This 30-Day Pilates Workout Challenge Will Work Your Core 'Til You Can't No More

Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and strengthening. It’s low impact, and ignites your muscles in a gentle way, making it pretty accessible for most bodies. Pilates tends to work the core, first and foremost, but you can target your booty and other areas, too. It can be done with or without equipment, so don’t worry if you don’t have a reformer in your living room!
We worked with Amy Jordan, the creator and CEO of WundaBar Pilates, to come up with some peak pilates moves for you to incorporate into your life for this month's 30-day challenge. Getting them done will only take about 10 minutes, so don’t worry about this taking over your life (especially during the fall, when all the hottest shows are coming back).
Jordan calls the moves “fun, challenging, core-shredding, full-body exercises – created for you to feel stronger, longer, and 100% empowered!”
Here's the scoop on this challenge: For the next 30 days, you can do the moves Jordan prescribes in this calendar. It's built for two rounds of what's known by her followers as the "2 Weeks 2 Wunda" Program. The last two weeks will be tougher than the first two — but don't worry, you should get stronger in the first 14 days if you follow the routine.
If you’ve never done pilates or anything remotely similar, Jordan says you should expect to be surprised by this workout. "I often hear people say: 'Oh, you teach Pilates? That's stretching, right?' But we do our work eccentrically," she says, "which is a fancy way of saying in length. So you will elongate your muscles as you sculpt them." Jordan encourages taking breaks as needed, and reaching out via DM to the WundaBar Instagram with any questions that come up.
We asked Jordan if she had tips for embarking on the challenge, and her answer was encouraging: "Find gratitude and grace for yourself as you work," she said. "It's so easy to get down on ourselves for missing a planned workout. Missed one? Get back at it tomorrow!"
This workout consists of six basic moves, with an occasional challenge thrown in. You can use light dumbbells or just use your body weight to complete it. It'll also be helpful to have a yoga mat or soft carpeting for your knees. We also recommend a killer playlist: "Señorita," anyone? Download this calendar as a PDF, or save it somewhere on your phone, and read on to learn the moves with helpful GIFs.
If you can't get enough of this workout after 30 days, you can try streaming WundaBar's 30-min pilates workout.
Four-Point Kneeling Xs
Start by kneeling on all fours, like you're about to do cat/cow in yoga. Keep your ab muscles contracting, allowing for a natural curve in your lower back, to keep your pelvis in a neutral position. Reach your right arm straight forward with a dumbbell, and simultaneously lift your left leg off of the floor. Your arm and leg should be level with your torso. Take a deep breath in as you move your floating arm and leg in a parallel movement. Exhale as you return to the starting position. Do this eight times on each side.
Pro tip from WundaBar: Check your pelvis — is it where it started? Or have you leaned to one side? If it's the latter, correct that using your transverse abdominis muscles to stabilize the pelvis.
Tree Hugger Clock Sweeps
Stand up straight holding two dumbbells straight up and down, with your arms slightly bent. You should look like you're awkwardly hugging a basketball. Your heels should be touching, and your toes should be open (this is called first position). Now, point your right leg forward with one toe barely touching the floor. Sweep this leg around behind you like a clock-hand moving from noon to 6. Then bring it back around to noon again. Do this eight times and repeat on the other side.
Touchdown Lunges
Stand with dumbbells in your hands with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold them straight out in front of your chest. Take one big step forward with your right foot. It will land flat on the floor, as your left foot lifts a bit. Your knees will bend as you lower into a lunge. At the bottom of the move, push down your shoulder blades and bring the dumbbells up to the ceiling. Bring them back into the starting position as you lift out of the lunge. Do eight reps on each side.
Side Plank Scoops
Start lying on your side. Move one foot in front of the other on the floor. Use the arm closest to the ground to push up so that only your palm and your feet are touching the mat. You should be in a side plank now. Take the arm closet to the ceiling and reach around your torso, bringing your hand or a dumbbell under the oblique closest to the floor. Do this eight times and repeat.
Pro tip from WundaBar: Share the effort all the way around your waistline, like a corset, rather than working through one side only.
Roll Ups
Start lying down on a mat with dumbbells in hands and your arms thrust above your head. Sit up slowly. Exhale, and try to isolate using only your ab muscles (as opposed to using momentum) as you come into a seated position, without letting your legs lift. Once you're seated, lie back down again and repeat this eight times.
One-Legged Bridge
For this move, you'll want to start lying on your back with your knees bent and your bum, hips, and spine raised off the floor. This a basic bridge. Your thighs should be activated and together, as if you're trying to hold a block between them. Now, point your right foot, hoisting your leg up into a 45-degree angle. Keep it there.
As all this is happening, you should be holding light dumbbells and reaching your arms to the ceiling. Now open both arms wide to the sides with a slight bend in your elbows. As you exhale, bring the dumbbells back toward the ceiling. After doing eight arm reps, slowly gravitate your hips back to the floor. Repeat with the other leg.
Pro tip from Wundabar: Think about the ribs lacing together around your heart to activate deep core work, Jordan recommends. Flared ribs will take away from the transverse abdominis connection, leaving all the work to your hamstrings.
