Ah, pilates. It’s not just for women from the ‘80s wearing neon spandex. It’s a versatile workout that’s good for posture, conditioning, and strengthening. It’s low impact, and ignites your muscles in a gentle way, making it pretty accessible for most bodies. Pilates tends to work the core, first and foremost, but you can target your bum and other areas, too. It can be done with or without equipment, so don’t worry if you don’t have a reformer in your living room!