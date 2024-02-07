The Best Workout Underwear For Your Sweatiest Gym Days

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For most of us, "workout underwear" is whatever we grab while packing a gym bag or what we are already wearing during the day. There's already so much other gear that we seemingly need, so underwear is usually not top of mind.
But hear me out: Have you ever done Pilates wearing lace underwear and ended up with an imprint of the design on your butt? Or gone on a run and chafed so much it turned into a walk? Or taken an indoor cycling class and left with a sweat-soaked crotch? If the answer is yes to any of those, you may want to consider getting workout-specific underwear.
Workout underwear can make exercising more comfortable because it's often made from smooth, stretchy fabric that wicks away sweat and moisture — and that's important from a health standpoint.
Bacteria and yeast that cause vaginal infections love hanging around warm, wet environments, so wearing underwear that manages moisture (and taking off your sweaty leggings and underwear once you're finished exercising) can help prevent vaginal infections.
Convinced you need some new underwear? Ahead, we found the best styles for working out or any other sweat-inducing activity.