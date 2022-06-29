Grab & Go: A Guide To The Best Gym Bags

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Friends, we are here to stage a gym bag intervention. Please, just put down that flimsy freebie tote that was foisted on you at that work conference five years ago, or the cool thrift store find with the non-working zipper. These literal sad sacks have no business acting as the trusty workout, weekender and commuter bag you deserve.
In our era of competitive wellness and uniform-like devotion to activewear, there are gym bags on the market for every lifestyle, schedule, and taste — and they don’t have to cost big bucks. And sure, you may or may not still be trekking back and forth to an IRL gym right now, but owning a functional bag where you can store your work-out-at-home equipment will make even a Zoom sweat session feel a little more exciting.
Scroll through our curated list ahead to choose a style that’s right for you. With a new gym bag, you’ll find yourself revelling in the process of packing up and sprinting out the door, feeling organised and on top of your game.