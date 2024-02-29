7 Places You Can Buy Cute Pilates Grip Socks

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
With so many of us in our Pilates princess eras (hi, me), there's probably been a time or two when you've rocked up to your reformer class only to realise you've forgotten your grip socks. We've all been there.
Usually, you're able to either borrow or purchase some grip socks from your local studio, but it's still frustrating nonetheless.
While you can get away with exercising without grippy socks, most studios would prefer you wear them for safety reasons. The non-slip grips on the soles help to give you that extra stability while you move, especially if you're working up a sweat.
That said, your grippy socks don't have to be boring! As a Pilates teacher, I know how fun it is to mix up your socks or pair them with your outfit.
So, if you're looking to find some really fun socks to match your mood, I've gone ahead and listed all the best places to buy Pilates grip socks in Australia. That way, the next time you're looking at your feet in straps thinking about how much your side bum is burning, your socks will make you smile. You're welcome!