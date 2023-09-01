18 Workout Dresses Making A Case For Active (& Inactive) Wear

ADVERTISEMENT
If the last few years have taught us anything, it's that fitness clothes are suitable for much more than working up a sweat. One article of clothing that deserves an extra-special shoutout is the famed workout dress. Equal parts form and function, the easy, breezy one-piece allows you to live your best Sporty Spice fantasy while also being practical enough to actually exercise in.
While workout dresses are nothing new, brands like Outdoor Voices and Girlfriend Collective have done a lot to make the garment a must-have for those of us who don't play tennis. The best workout dresses combine performance-focused design with on-trend silhouettes and cuts. (After all, no pants and soft, stretchy fabric? What's not to love?) Ahead, scope out the best barely there styles to live in at the gym and beyond.
