Ultramarathon Runner Mirna Valerio Is Fighting For Inclusion In The Running Community

If you’re feeling inspired to try your hand at running , Valerio says that there’s no real secret to it: you just have to do it and be patient with yourself while you do. “Put your sneakers on and go. There’s really nothing more to it,” she says. “We have to deal with all the narratives we have in our brains, like how we should look or how fast we should go. You can have those narratives on one shoulder, and you can put on your sneakers and get outside or on a treadmill.” She also suggests considering what spaces you have access to, and how you feel most comfortable to try running, whether that’s on the pavement, a trail, or a treadmill at the gym. “If you need to stop and take a breather or run more slowly — do so! I like the idea of running at a conversational pace where you can say a few sentences without gasping for air.”