The Best Walks In Sydney For Your Soft Hiking Era

Have you heard? Soft hiking is the new hot girl walk. Taking its place as one of the latest wellness trends, soft hiking is for those of us who want to take it slow, to move our bodies without high-impact stressors, while enjoying the views along a scenic trail — count us in!
With so many of us now taking to the bush, the coast or even the city streets to get our walking fix, it can be hard to know where to go. It might be easy enough to walk around the block a few times to get some exercise in, but getting a proper dose of nature or a change of scenery can be really beneficial in keeping our mind and body healthy.
So, we asked our soft hiking girlies for their favourite trails to put together a list of some of the best scenic walks in Sydney for your next weekend adventure. From strolls to more hardcore trails, you'll be soft hiking in no time.